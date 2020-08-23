Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Takes $30.27 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Roper Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $431.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.31. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

