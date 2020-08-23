Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,691 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 126,331 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 222,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,108 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.16.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

