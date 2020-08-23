DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DISCO CORP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.51. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $331.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.59 million. DISCO CORP/ADR had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

