Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.56.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$52.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50. Dollarama has a one year low of C$34.70 and a one year high of C$53.96.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$844.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total transaction of C$3,843,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,093,868.80. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.24, for a total value of C$192,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,312,141.60.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

