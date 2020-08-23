Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Down 27.5% in July

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of LEO opened at $8.26 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEO. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

