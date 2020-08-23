Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will post sales of $41.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.10 million to $55.00 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $39.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $165.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $207.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $162.49 million, with estimates ranging from $143.10 million to $180.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 87,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 64,901 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $190.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.46.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

