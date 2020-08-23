eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. eBay posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay by 53.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after purchasing an additional 158,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in eBay by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $513,657,000 after purchasing an additional 726,128 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

