eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 55.9% in the second quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 320,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 249.2% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,013 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

