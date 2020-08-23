Eight Capital Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$74.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.70.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$67.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.61. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$75.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 5.9799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

