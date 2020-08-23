Eight Capital Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$66.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$73.25.

TSE:TD opened at C$62.20 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$49.01 and a 1 year high of C$77.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.6900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

