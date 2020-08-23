Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Get Eisai alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eisai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of ESALY opened at $88.81 on Thursday. Eisai has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eisai (ESALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.