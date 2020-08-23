Electromed (ELMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Electromed to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Electromed has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

In other Electromed news, Director George H. Winn sold 10,000 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

