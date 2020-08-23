Electromed (ELMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMD opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Electromed has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.