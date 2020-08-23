Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $149.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,335. The company has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

