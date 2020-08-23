Elysium (ELS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00506102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000816 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

