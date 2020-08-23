Employers Holdings Inc. Has $5.36 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.0% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $97.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

