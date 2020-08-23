Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,249 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 383.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 18.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 21.4% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,720 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 97.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $106.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.