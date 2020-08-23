Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,232 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 456,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 116,061 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $87.22. 4,292,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

