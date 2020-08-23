Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 58.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,539 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 201.4% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 133.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 78.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,403,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,543,980. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

