Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 651,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,550,000 after buying an additional 54,578 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.02. 35,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.54. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $264.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.