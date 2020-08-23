Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3,213.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 82.6% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 144,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,156,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 54,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,599. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.