Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $35,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.57. 2,049,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,163. The company has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $195.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average is $164.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.13.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

