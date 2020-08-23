Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,786 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter.

SPFF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 52,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,858. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

