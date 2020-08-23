Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 38,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.64. 26,913,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,565,868. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

