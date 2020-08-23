Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock traded up $8.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,320. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.21.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.