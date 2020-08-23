Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Centene by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,486,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 798,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,744,000 after buying an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $2,176,978.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $2,307,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,861 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,958. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

