Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 522.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. 9,551,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,743,893. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

