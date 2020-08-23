Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

NYSE:VAR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average of $125.69. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total transaction of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,721. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

