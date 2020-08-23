Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,174,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,356,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,021.3% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138,537 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,755,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 404.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 70,399 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,700. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

