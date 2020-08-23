Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of WNS worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WNS by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WNS by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in WNS by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.69. 138,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.