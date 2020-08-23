Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,366,000 after acquiring an additional 148,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after acquiring an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,001,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,693,000 after acquiring an additional 264,117 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX traded down $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.86. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

