Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,304,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total value of $205,823.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,924.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total transaction of $1,332,976.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,398 shares of company stock worth $10,953,152. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.33. 234,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,291. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.