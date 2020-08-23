Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,131 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,558,000 after buying an additional 69,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.07. 927,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,709. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

