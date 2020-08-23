Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,145 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in AerCap by 16.6% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 13.4% in the second quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 14.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 46,044 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

AER stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. 1,560,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,171. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

