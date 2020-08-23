Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,277 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.03. 6,371,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,906. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average of $101.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

