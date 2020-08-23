Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 427 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in W W Grainger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W W Grainger by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.75.

GWW stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.61. The stock had a trading volume of 176,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,010. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $358.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

