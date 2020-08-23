Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 54,888 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,888 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,569,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,381,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,381,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after buying an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

BAC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 54,936,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,936,116. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The company has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

