Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,198 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,379,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,010,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

