Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,476 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,104,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,728,826. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

