Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,060 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,354 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

