Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,351. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.28 and a 200-day moving average of $377.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

