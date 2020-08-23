Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 970 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,936. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.22. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.