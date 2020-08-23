Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Park National Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Park National in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s FY2020 earnings at $5.83 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $85.74 on Friday. Park National has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.16 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park National by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Park National by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Park National by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.