Eryllium Market Cap Tops $1,133.00 (ERY)

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Eryllium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Eryllium has a market capitalization of $1,133.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eryllium has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00767856 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012329 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00032842 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00721916 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Eryllium

Eryllium (ERY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eryllium’s official website is eryllium.com. Eryllium’s official message board is eryllium.net.

Eryllium Coin Trading

Eryllium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eryllium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

