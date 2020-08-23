Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EUTLF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of EUTLF stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

