Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 1,191 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1,338.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Western Digital by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Western Digital by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $33.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.