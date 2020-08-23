Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

