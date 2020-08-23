Evoke Wealth LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $244.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $251.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

