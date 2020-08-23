Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $8,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,714 shares of company stock worth $47,657,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $111.31 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

