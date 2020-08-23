Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 525 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $87.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 41,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $3,544,563.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,412 shares of company stock worth $18,461,412 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

